Brendan Sorsby Discusses Trajectory of Cincinnati Offense Amidst Red-Hot Start to 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby has been pretty much lights out at the quarterback position since the 20-17 Week 1 loss to Nebraska. Cincinnati's top offensive player has driven a four-game winning streak with his arms and legs.
Now, the Bearcats have another matchup against UCf on the docket, with Sorsby trying to maintain a routine that's borne plump fruit so far. He ranked fifth nationally with an 87.6 ESPN QBR this season to frame 1,257 yards passing, 17 total touchdowns, and one interception.
"Really just continue to trust my guys. Nothing changed, from the week of Nebraska," Sorsby said about his preparation this season. "I feel like I was prepared for Nebraska. It was just a really tough defense that we faced. We're trying to find ways to improve and get our play makers the ball. So I think we've done a good job of that.
"And then we just got to continue to to attack each practice with the mindset of getting better and finding ways to improve. I think that's what we've done a really good job of these past four or five weeks. And we just got to keep doing that, because this league is really competitive. If you don't come out there and you're not ready to go, you'll get beat."
Sorsby went just 13-of-25 passing on Saturday but hit the key plays when he needed to, and is ready to keep cleaning up an already pretty polished game.
The still-strong 70.8 Pro Football Focus grade from the game was his lowest mark since the Nebraska loss. QB coach Pete Thomas is the guiding light throughout the process getting him ready.
"I knew it was the place I wanted to be because of the relationship that I had built with him. And then just just grown since then," Sorsby said about his early days meeting Thomas. "So really excited and happy to share that moment with him. He gets me ready each and every single week. And then this entire staff in general, they deserve it, so we just got to keep finding ways to win for them.
Cincinnati gets to spend all week at home before UCF takes the field this Saturday for a game at Nippert Stadium.
