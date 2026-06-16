Brendan Sorsby Flips Script in Pursuit to Play For Texas Tech, Entering NFL's Supplemental Draft

The Brendan Sorsby charade is over for college football. The former Cincinnati quarterback turned Texas Tech transfer is entering the NFL's Supplemental Draft and will be eligible to get selected by a team next month.

"Star QB Brendan Sorsby is applying to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, sources tell NFL Network. After legal wrangling about his NCAA eligibility, Sorsby — regarded as a first-round talent — now could be the highest-drafted supplemental pick in decades," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on X.

It ends his time at Texas Tech and the worry across all of major American sports that a player who had bet on his own team would play college football again. Sorsby was fighting to play for a reported $4-6 million one-year NIL contract, but will now try to make that money up across his NFL career.

All this came after the Big 12 banded as one to find any legal recourse possible this week to make sure Sorsby doesn't play after admitting to betting on college football.

No player has been selected in the NFL's Supplemental Draft since 2019, but Sorsby has clear top-150 pick talent among this year's crop of players entering the league and should get selected. Any team picking Sorsby would have to give up that same pick in the 2027 NFL Draft (i.e., a fifth-round pick winning bid would have that team lose their 2027 fifth-round pick).

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks he could even land a top-two round pick even after all the gambling madness that's surrounded him this spring. Sorsby at least made the right decision for everyone and exited the sport of college football before going through an ugly legal battle this summer.

"The NFL has given his camp some dates to work off, in case the injunction isn’t granted," Breer wrote in May. "The deadline for Sorsby to apply for the draft is June 22, and he has a 10-day window—July 5 to 15—to work out for teams, with a draft day after that in late July. As part of the process, he’d have a pro day, which would likely be held in the Dallas area. Anyway, Sorsby’s got the look of a pretty high-end prospect, who would likely elicit some second- or even first-round bids."

Sorsby ranked 10th nationally in ESPN QBR this past season after posting 36 total scores and 3,380 total yards. He played two seasons at Cincinnati before this latest step in his career.

Check out the report from Pelissero below:

Star QB Brendan Sorsby is applying to enter the NFL Supplemental Draft, sources tell NFL Network.



After legal wrangling about his NCAA eligibility, Sorsby — regarded as a first-round talent — now could be the highest-drafted supplemental pick in decades. pic.twitter.com/ltK1SiWZr4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2026

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