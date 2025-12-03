Multiple Schools Reportedly Offering Brendan Sorsby Big Money To Leave Bearcats Football Program

CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby is already getting serious offers from other football programs, according to the latest report from CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel.

He noted on his CBS Sports Radio show, Full Ride, that the Bearcats quarterback has three different $4 million offers from schools around the country. It's another stamping of Sorsby being arguably the most sought-after quarterback in the country as he sits in NFL Draft limbo. Most projections do not have him getting selected in the first three rounds this April.

That offer is roughly similar to a four-year contract that fourth-round picks and below get. Those draft picks start out at $4.6 million four-year deals and lower. Sorsby clearly sounded frustrated with the Bearcats after he was their best player again in a season-finale loss on Saturday.

Sorsby (90 PFF grade) is the only player on the UC roster who's gotten meaningful snaps to post a grade higher than 85 overall.

" Yeah, at the end of the day, in this day and age, even if you know you're graduating or thinking about going somewhere else. Nowadays, you're playing, and every rep matters, whether you're staying and playing for the guys in the locker room or playing for yourself, and that's honestly the message," Sorsby said about his speech to the team during the weather break. "We only have this team one time. We were a really close team.

"We were a really close group, put in a ton of work together, but at the end of the day, even if you want to take the selfish route, you still have to perform and still have to display your talents out there. So at the end of the day, we had to come out and execute. We didn't do that tonight. I still think there was some really good out there; there was some really bad, too, but I think the guys showed up. I think we put a lot of effort out there, but obviously it didn't go the way we wanted to."

Sorsby ranks 10th nationally in ESPN QBR this season after posting 36 total scores and 3,380 total yards.

He is the most productive, efficient quarterback to play at UC this decade, and they might have to drop a major bag to keep him around.

