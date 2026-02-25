Brendan Sorsby Makes Feelings Clear About Texas Tech Basketball's Win Over Cincinnati Bearcats

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby pulled his trolling fun hat out on X Tuesday night. His new school, Texas Tech, whooped Cincinnati 80-68 in basketball and he had fun celebrating it online and at the game.

"Wreck Em," Sorsby posted with a tongue out laughing emoji. "Let’s Go Texas Tech."

Sorsby just wrapped up two seasons at Cincinnati, winning one November game during that stretch, but posting great individual numbers along the way. He ranked 10th nationally in ESPN's QBR this past season after posting 36 total scores and 3,380 total yards.

Cincinnati's Day Day Thomas shares a pregame hug with Texas Tech football player Brendan Sorsby before a Big 12 Conference men's basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in United Supermarkets Arena. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was pretty clear Sorsby was prepared to leave Cincinnati in his final public comments as UC's QB.

" Yeah, at the end of the day, in this day and age, even if you know you're graduating or thinking about going somewhere else. Nowadays, you're playing, and every rep matters, whether you're staying and playing for the guys in the locker room or playing for yourself, and that's honestly the message," Sorsby said about his speech to the team during the weather break against TCU to close the regular season. "We only have this team one time. We were a really close team.

"We were a really close group, put in a ton of work together, but at the end of the day, even if you want to take the selfish route, you still have to perform and still have to display your talents out there. So at the end of the day, we had to come out and execute. We didn't do that tonight. I still think there was some really good out there; there was some really bad, too, but I think the guys showed up. I think we put a lot of effort out there, but obviously it didn't go the way we wanted to."

Cincinnati football takes on Texas Tech during their 100th homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 24.

