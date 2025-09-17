Brendan Sorsby Ranked Among Top-50 Passers in QB Power Rankings For First Time This Season
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby cracked the CBS Sports quarterback power rankings for the first time all season this week. Sorsby checked in at No. 44 of the 50 ranked passers. Cincinnati's signal caller has been much better than 44th nationally by deeper statistics, sitting at sixth nationally with a crispy 89 overall ESPN QBR.
His performance has helped Cincinnati sit eighth nationally with 8.38 yards per play through three games.
Yet, it's hard to parse through how good he really is compared to the rest of the country, having notched most of his production against Bowling Green (105th in college-wide SP+ rankings) and Northwestern State (349th in college-wide SP+ rankings).
“I would say, just continue to clean up just the mental mistakes, whether that's just messing up an assignment or something," Sorsby said after Saturday's 70-0 win over NWSU. "Also, just the pre-snap penalties, still too many of those, obviously. And then, just continuing to learn; learn from the mistakes that we make, and just try not to make them again. Because whenever we do get into Big 12 play, that can't happen. These games are going to be closer, going to come down to the wire for the most part. It's our job to eliminate those mistakes and try to move on.”
Sorsby will try to move up these rankings next week as an underdog against the Kansas Jayhawks.
