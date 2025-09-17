Matthew McDoom Drops Insight on Cincinnati Bearcats Football's Bye Week Approach
CINCINNATI — Top Cincinnati cornerback Matthew McDoom has acclimated himself well with the Bearcats, playing solid ball so far for the 2-1 UC crew. I caught up with the star after the team's latest bye week practice to see how he and the Bearcats are approaching this week off.
It's a part of an advantageous schedule for UC. Cincinnati is playing Kansas next, coming off their matchup with West Virginia this weekend, and will not have to play any teams coming off a bye this season.
"Really, just how you prepare," McDoom told me on Tuesday. "People take bye weeks differently. Over here in Cincinnati, Everybody's focused. You know, it's a bye week, but everybody's so locked in to Big 12 play coming soon. So everybody's just like ready to go."
McDoom currently holds a 66.2 overall Pro Football Focus grade on 149 snaps this season (18 more than any other Bearcats defender). He's been stout in coverage and is trying to carry that into Big 12 play next week.
McDoom has allowed just 42 yards on a 57% completion rate and one touchdown on passes in his coverage area.
Check out our full conversation below:
