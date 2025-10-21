Brendan Sorsby Ready To Keep Leveling Up As Cincinnati's Schedule Toughens
CINCINNATI — What a season so far for UC quarterback Brendan Sorsby. He met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his electric efficiency so far this season.
"Yeah, and I think it just goes back to preparation and just trusting your guys as well, and knowing that you can check the ball down," Sorsby said about how the offense gets into rhythms so quickly during games. "Not everything has to be past the sticks on a third and long necessarily, because we had a couple third and long conversions throughout the game that ended up being huge for us.
"So just preparation and trusting your guys is all. It comes down to seeing the defense is just, you know, film study throughout the week. They're going to do different stuff throughout the game that you might not have prepared for. Just trust what you're seeing out there and let it rip.
The Texas native is the Big 12’s highest-rated QB by Pro Football Focus (91.9) and Total ESPN QBR (85.0), ranking second (behind OSU’s Julian Sayin) and No. 7 nationally in the metrics. He has 23 total TDs (17 passing, six rushing) against just one turnover. The TDs accounted for are also among the nation's top-five numbers by any QB.
He is on a ripping heater during the six-game winning streak. Sorsby has thrown two-plus TDs and no interceptions in six consecutive games, tied for the fourth-longest streak of such outings since 2018.
All those numbers are great, but the two in the record columns are on Sorsby's mind most often.
"Obviously great to see more wins than we had last year," Sorsby stated. "But it's not the end goal, but everybody in the building knows that. It's a huge stepping stone for us, not only as a program, but just as a team. Last year we were 5-2, and then lost five straight. We were 5-1 and we ended up winning that one to get over the hump. We just got to keep this momentum going. Keep taking it one game at a time. And see where we are at the end of the year. But we're definitely not satisfied in this building. We're ready to get back out there."
He can continue to build a case for the Heisman Trophy this weekend when Baylor comes to town for a 4 p.m. Saturday kickoff.
