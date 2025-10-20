Cincinnati Bearcats Football Gets High And Low Marks From Pro Football Focus Following OK State Outing
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had a few standout performances graded by Pro Football Focus this past weekend. Cincinnati's offense powered a 49-17 win over Oklahoma State to notch a solid 77.2 team grade in the win.
On offense, Brendan Sorsby continues to be one of the nation's highest-grade passers with an elite 92.1 grade this week. He is now the nation's highest-grade passer when facing pressure, which doesn't happen often.
The rest of the offensive top five included WR Jeff Caldwell (78.5), OT Xavier Lozowicki (78.3), OG Taran Tyo (78.3), and WR Noah Jennings (76.4). Tyo ended up making the latest PFF Team of the Week as the nation's second-highest-graded guard in this slate of games.
On the flip side, five players graded at 55 or below, including WR Caleb Goodie (47.5), WR Elijah Jones (50.8), LT Joe Cotton (53.2), and WR Dakari Anderson (53.2).
Shifting to defense, CB Matthew McDoom's 100-yard pick stamped Cincinnati's first two-turnover game of the season, and he ended with Cincinnati's top defensive grade (82.1).
The rest of the top five defensive outings went in this order: S Antwan Peek Jr. (70.8), LB Simeon Coleman (68.8), LB Jake Golday (68.7), and DE Jaylon White-McClain (65.8). The 228 rushing yards amassed by OSU didn't help Cincinnati's other grades.
Five players with double-digit snaps graded lower than 50 overall: DE Marquase Parker (39.7), DE Rob Jackson (40.3), S Montay Weedon (45.9), CB Daniel James (46.5), LB Brian Simms III (47.7). Cincinnati once again did a great job defending in the red zone, but it is playing with fire given how consistently teams have moved the ball this season.
They face a top-30 offense this week in the Baylor Bears.
