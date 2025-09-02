Brendan Sorsby Turns Page Following Season Opening Loss to Nebraska
CINCINNATI — Brendan Sorsby posted his roughest passing game as a Bearcat this past Thursday (third-lowest passing Pro Football Focus grade of UC career, 46.1 overall) and discussed the outing further with the media on Tuesday.
Cincinnati fell 20-17 to Nebraska in large part because the passing attack did not work. Sorsby threw for 69 yards total and one interception on 13-of-25 passing. It marked his second-lowest passing total in 13 games at UC (66 yards against Iowa State last season).
He did not complete any of the three passes of 15-plus yards to continue a rough deep passing trend from last season. One of those resulted in the game-ending interception on the final drive.
"They had run the same coverage," Sorsby said about the disguised look that Nebraska tricked him with. "It was just a really good disguise in the last snap. Like I said, props to those guys. Really good play by the safety."
Sorsby is ready to bounce back. He ran the ball 13 times for 96 yards and two scores, but he just has to pair that elite rushing ability with some consistent accuracy to really blossom.
"As an offense in general, you would like to be able to throw the ball down the field and have a bunch of explosive plays," Sorsby declared. "But they did a good job of making us take everything, you know, underneath. I got to do a better job hitting some stuff, you know, we just got to play pitch and catch out there and find a way to move the ball down the field, and then get explosives that way, get them to come down, and then take the deep shots whenever they come. But yeah, props for those guys in the secondary and their defense zone."
Sorsby has the tools to lead Cincinnati to great heights. Now, he gets a few weeks against lesser competition to start having them all on the table for Big 12 play.
