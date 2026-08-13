Cincinnati Athletics Completes 50th Hall of Fame Class With Football Legend

Cincinnati football legend Jason Kelce is the final member of this year's James P. Kelly UC Athletics Hall of Fame class.

The school announced the final addition on Thursday morning as Cincinnati gets ready to induct the full new class during Homecoming weekend this fall.

"University of Cincinnati football great Jason Kelce has been selected for induction into the James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame, the UC Athletics Department announced on Thursday," A press release stated. "Kelce is the final member of the 50th Anniversary Class of 2026, which is presented by Performance Automotive and also includes legendary men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, track and field All-Americans Loretta Blaut and Wayne Mason, baseball career batting average leader Mike Kinnett, women’s soccer record-setting goalkeeper Christy Hoffman, and Kelce’s UC and Philadelphia Eagles teammate and football great Connor Barwin.

"Longtime athletic trainer Bob Mangine will receive the Bob Goin Award for distinguished service. The Hall of Fame Class of 2026 will be inducted at 7:30 p.m. inside Fifth Third Arena on Friday, Oct. 23, the night before Cincinnati’s 100th Homecoming football game versus Texas Tech."

Kelce is one of the greatest players to ever come out of Cincinnati.

He started along the offensive line for three seasons from 2008-10 and went on to have a first-ballot-worthy Pro Football Hall of Fame career in the NFL.

He posted a 13-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles, earning six All-Pro selections and seven Pro Bowl nods. Kelce won Super Bowl LII in 2018 and appeared in Super Bowl LVII in 2023 before hanging up his cleats.

Cincinnati is facing Texas Tech that weekend as head coach Scott Satterfield and his squad aim to keep improving on their record bumps each of the last two seasons.

"We're trying to put out a great team of individuals that come together and play as a team, and I think that's that's been our focus this whole off season is to become really connected, to become tight as a unit, and that's what we've been able to do, and it's exciting to see these guys work this summer," Satterfield said at Big 12 Media Days.

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