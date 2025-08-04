Cincinnati Bearcats Announce Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2025
CINCINNATI — UC just revealed the full inductee class for the James P. Kelly Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.
Former star quarterback Tony Pike is joined by names like former teammate Mike Mickens (football player from 2005–08, UC record 14 INTs). Former women’s soccer head coach Meridy Glenn (1984–2007), UC women’s basketball’s all-time assists leader KB Sharp (played with the program from 1999–2003), three-time volleyball All-American Jessie Nevitt (2005–08), and former football defensive back Tom Marvaso (played with the team from 1973-75).
“This Hall of Fame class represents the very best of Bearcats athletics,” Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in a press release. “Tony Pike and Mike Mickens changed the trajectory of our football program and showed the country that Cincinnati could compete at the highest level.
"Meridy Glenn built a legacy in women’s soccer that still resonates today, while KB Sharp and Jessie Nevitt are among the greatest to ever step on our basketball and volleyball courts. And Tom Marvaso remains one of the most dynamic players in UC football history. Together, this group embodies what it means to be a Bearcat for life — talented, driven and forever connected to this university.”
The five-member class is getting inducted during the weekend of Oct. 24 at Fifth Third Arena at 7 p.m. ET and honored during that weekend's homecoming football game the next day.
