Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Instant Takeaways: Western Carolina Catamounts

The Bearcats football team is 2-0 on the season for the first time since 2023 after smoking the Western Carolina Catamounts 62-10. Five different UC rushers scored on the ground.

Cincinnati played efficiently on offense to the tune of over nine yards per play while the starters worked and destroyed the 169th-ranked team in Bill Connelly's SP+ metric.

It was a successful Nippert At Night affair to push Cincinnati back into FBS play for the rest of the season and set up a huge game in TQL Stadium next weekend against Miami (OH).

Cincinnati held the Catamounts under five yards per play and didn't force a turnover but was able to turn on the passing game after a light outing on that front in Week 1.

Let's dive into the top takeaway and players of the game.

Passing Game Awakens

Sep 12, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) signals to the sideline during the game against the Western Carolina Catamounts in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

JC French IV looked much better passing the ball this week against terrible competition. WCU had allowed over 600 yards through the air to two FCS opponents this season entering this one, but he answered the call for the most part with 245 yards passing and two TDs on 21-24 completions.

There were some missed wide-open receivers downfield, but he didn't put the ball in harm's way and hit a couple huge deep shots to power the big scoring total for UC.

He finished with a 200.8 passer rating in a highly efficient outing. You'd like to see him take another chance downfield here or there, but French isn't turning the ball over or committing should-be turnover plays, and that's the biggest name of the game when facing horrific competition at home like UC has through two weeks.

Ten-plus receivers got involved in the passing attack as UC diversified more than last week in a really well-called offensive game by Satterfield.

Offensive POTG: WR JV Gibson

Gibson put on another show this week and looks to be the clear No. 1 wide receiver for the Bearcats. He reeled in five catches for 79 yards and one touchdown.

The 6-foot-2 fifth-year player is carrying over his strong finish last season into this campaign. He only had 18 catches for 199 yards and a TD (versus Missouri) last season, but five of those snags went for 107 yards in the final two games against LSU and Alabama.

The outside weapon continues to show big-play ability here with a 50-yard long catch in the first half to mark his UC high through two weeks. If he can keep burning cornerbacks like this, Cincinnati could be pretty balanced on offense.

The 💣 that set up the score from @jcfrench_ pic.twitter.com/PjXD0d07bd — Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) September 13, 2026

Defensive POTG: CB Kenny Worthy

Cincinnati knew it would have to tackle in space this week, and Worthy showed that skill a few times in Saturday night's blowout, ending with three tackles.

All in all, it wasn't a repeat dominant showing by Nate Woody's defense, but Worthy defended pretty well on the outside and made two strong open-field tackles that looked like great signs for the future.

Cincinnati needs him to be a shutdown weapon and make some more plays on the ball while it's aerial, but all in all he helped more than enough to get the win.

A triumph in the final scheduled Battle for the Victory Bell rivalry matchup would move Cincinnati to 3-0 for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era. That game kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET next Saturday inside TQL Stadium and is airing on ESPN+.

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