Arizona vs. BYU Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 2

Both the Arizona Wildcats and BYU Cougars are coming off big wins in Week 1 against FCS opponents.

Arizona beat Northern Arizona 35-7, and BYU took down Utah Tech 63-7.

The two teams will now open up their Big 12 schedule when they face off in a Week 2 showdown.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.

Arizona vs. BYU Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona +7.5 (-105)

BYU -7.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Arizona +240

BYU -300

Total

OVER 47.5 (-114)

UNDER 47.5 (-106)

Arizona vs. BYU How to Watch

Date: Saturday, September 12

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Arizona record: 1-0

BYU record: 1-0

Arizona vs. BYU Betting Trends

BYU is 6-2 against the spread in its last eight games vs. Arizona

The UNDER is 6-2 in the last eight meetings between these two teams

BYU went 8-2 against the spread in its last 10 games

Arizona vs. BYU Key Player to Watch

Giovanni Richardson, WR - Arizona Wildcats

Giovanni Richardson had the most impressive Week 1 performance for the Arizona Wildcats. He hauled in nine receptions for 113 yards. He could be the player to watch on this Wildcats roster as the season progresses. We'll see if he can keep up that level of play against BYU in Week 2.

Arizona vs. BYU Prediction and Best Bet

BYU may have scored 63 points in Week 1 compared to Arizona's 35, but the Wildcats gained more offensive yards with 537, compared to BYU's 521.

I believe the Arizona defense might be one of the most underrated units in the country coming into this season. Their defense ranks 16th in defensive success rate, and now they might have an even better roster in 2026.

This is my favorite upset pick of Week 2. Give me the Wildcats' defense to lead them to an upset win.

Pick: Arizona +240 via FanDuel

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