JC French IV, Scott Satterfield Ready to Open up Passing Attack Against Vulnerable Western Carolina Defense

The Bearcats football team pounded Boston College on the ground this past weekend with 46 carries for 254 yards, but the passing game left a bit to be desired.

Head coach Scott Satterfield and JC French IV addressed the media on Tuesday morning, and the passing game got some attention. French threw for just 77 yards and one touchdown on 14 attempts, but did post his first career three-touchdown rushing game.

It was also the first three-touchdown game by a Bearcats QB on the ground since Desmond Ridder pulled it off in 2020. Scoring is really all that matters, but it might not be that easy to churn out 5.7 yards per carry once the competition tightens up against Kansas State and beyond.

"I don't think so," Satterfield said about having an issue with low pass volume on Saturday. "I think we were controlling the game. I think we went into that game, and you're not knowing what they're going to do on defense. They did do some different things. We were anticipating more man (coverage). We didn't really get that. We got some bracket coverage with some zone, and I think one of the things we didn't want to do, obviously we didn't want to turn the ball over."

Satterfield noted they called some more deep passes but they just weren't in the cards once the ball got snapped.

"Obviously, as we go throughout the season, we're going to have to throw the football," Satterfield expanded. "We all know that. I think this week will present itself a little bit more. The thing about this week is we got two games to scout, which is awesome."

French is ready to expand the passing game and maybe experiment a bit.

Cincinnati has a night game against FCS Western Carolina next. A game ESPN's FPI projects them to win 97.5% of the time. The Catamounts look like an easy target through the air, having leaked 665 passing yards in the first two games.

"Absolutely, I think these wide receivers deserved it too," French said about possibly opening things up this week. "It's not just about me showing it; it's about the wide receivers making plays. So I'm super excited for them because they put all the hard work in in the offseason, so they deserve a lot of recognition too, and to be able to make some big plays."

The Bearcats are going through another hot practice this afternoon as the preparation in Week 2 continues.

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