Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Preview: Boston College Eagles

Game day is approaching for the Cincinnati Bearcats Football team as they face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon.

Cincinnati is looking to break the 4-4 all-time tie in this series after winning the most recent matchup, 38-6, in the 2020 Birmingham Bowl. They are widely expected to get that fifth victory, with a 76.8% chance of winning on ESPN's Matchup Predictor.

They are looking for one of the nation's top offensive lines to power this win and help JC French find a victory in his first UC start.

“It's unbelievable. I think it starts with their leadership," French said about that blocking group on Monday. "In practice, workouts, and throughout this whole offseason, you can tell that they're a group that's connected. It shows on the field. They're a very united bunch, and it gives confidence to everyone on this team. I think the coaches have the utmost confidence in them, and so do I. I think they're going to help us a lot this year.”

Let's dive into what you need to know about this matchup.

Opponent Ins & Outs

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien walks off the field prior to the game against the Syracuse Orange at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

BC is expected to be one of the worst teams in the ACC and brings in the least expensive projected roster among all Power Conference teams according to NIL-NCAA.com.

Quarterback Mason McKenzie is leading a pro-style offense, while being defended by a 4-2-5 defense on the other side. The former Division II quarterback threw for over 4,300 yards and 31 touchdowns in 25 career games at Saginaw Valley State before winning the BC job.

“He was actually one of the guys we looked at in the offseason, potentially trying to bring in as well," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about McKenzie on Monday. "I think he's a very talented player. He is a dual-threat; he can really run. I think he rushed for over 900 yards last year. Looking at what Boston College did in the offseason, bringing in some of these guys, they brought in a very talented running back from Liberty, who was one of the top rushers last year in the country. He is extremely fast."

That rushing attack is the big problem to tackle for Cincinnati. Evan Dickens ran for 1,339 yards (ninth nationally) on 5.8 YPC and 16 touchdowns (sixth nationally) for Liberty last season as BC likely tries to slow this game down, limit possessions, and grind out a win.

Head coach Bill O'Brien is handling more playcalling duties this season to try and lift the 107th-ranked unit by total offense in 2025 out of the gutter.

Defensively, look for KP Price to make plays on the back end as a capable safety for what was one of the worst defenses in the country last season. Cincinnati's unit ranked 107th in stop rate last year (54.1%), while BC was even worse at 129th out of 136 teams (48%).

Price is bringing three years and 1,627 snaps of experience to the table at the strong safety position. He posted a 63.1 Pro Football Focus grade last season with 65 tackles and two interceptions.

All in all, this struggling program had a -9 turnover margin (120th nationally) and finished 2-10 overall in 2025.

Betting Movement

Cincinnati has held firm as a consensus 7.5-point betting favorite all summer long and is over -300 on the moneyline across most sports betting shops.

The total is set at 51.5 overall, a number that hasn't changed much this summer either.

UC is heavily expected to start 1-0, entering the season ranked 46th on ESPN's Football Power Index, compared to BC's 79th slotting.

Prediction: 27-17 Bearcats

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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