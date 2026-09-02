Tulane vs. Duke Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 1
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The Tulane Green Wave were one of two Group of Six teams to make the College Football Playoff last season, but the celebration was short-lived, losing to Ole Miss 41-10.
Ironically, they can thank Duke for that, beating Virginia in the ACC Championship Game, leading to Tulane and James Madison being ranked high enough as conference champions to advance to the College Football Playoff.
Now, Tulane will begin its 2026 campaign against that Blue Devils team in a Week 1 showdown.
Tulane vs. Duke Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Tulane +7.5 (-110)
- Duke -7.5 (-109)
Moneyline
- Tulane +250
- Duke -310
Total
- OVER 51 (-112)
- UNDER 51 (-108)
Tulane vs. Duke How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, September 5
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Wallace Wade Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ACC Network
- Tulane record: 0-0
- Duke record: 0-0
Tulane vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Duke is 3-1 ATS in its last four games vs. Tulane
- The OVER is 3-1 in the last four meetings between these two teams
- Tulane is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The UNDER is 8-2 in Tulane's last 10 games
- Duke is 6-4 against the spread in its last 10 games
- The OVER is 6-4 in Duke's last 10 games
Tulane vs. Duke Key Player to Watch
- Nate Sheppard, RB - Duke Blue Devils
Nate Sheppard will once again be the cornerstone of this Duke Blue Devils' offense. He gained 1,132 yards on the ground last season, good for 5.7 yards per carry. He is now back for his sophomore season, and if Duke's opponents can't stop the run, that's when the Blue Devils can thrive.
Tulane vs. Duke Prediction and Best Bet
I'm always going to be hesitant to back a Group of Six team the year after they outperformed their expectations. Their head coach from a year ago, Jon Sumrall, is now the head coach of Florida, and they're returning only 40% of their production from a year ago. As a result, I expect them to regress this year and be likely overvalued early in the season.
That leads me to backing Duke, which is a team that's returning its best player from a year ago.
I'll lay the points with the Blue Devils.
Pick: Duke -7.5 (-109) via Caesars
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets