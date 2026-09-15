JC French IV, Scott Satterfield Ready For Different Vibe Around Battle For The Victory Bell

It's rivalry week for Scott Satterfield, JC French, and the Bearcats football team. They play outside of Nippert Stadium for the first time this season in a cool neutral-site matchup just a mile down the road at TQL Stadium in Over-the-Rhine.

The Battle for the Victory Bell series has no other scheduled matchups on the board over the next few years, adding a bit more importance to a massive game for both schools.

"We all know what this means. 129th meeting; I think it's 61-60-7," Satterfield said. "It's been played since 1800, so it's a lot of history that goes along with this game. Really getting across to the new guys the importance of this game.



"So obviously excited about this game, being able to play it. We didn't play it last year. One unique thing about it is we're playing at TQL Stadium. That's different. We have never played there, so we're looking forward to playing in that venue as well. Having seen a soccer game there, I think it's really cool for fans. I think it'll be a great experience to be able to watch a football game in that stadium."

It will likely be a first trip to play on natural grass for most of these talents participating on Saturday; add in the super intimate seating vibe that actually has some top seats leaving fans' feet on the field while sitting in their sections, and you get a really cool venue to battle on the gridiron.

It's still the same game inside those white lines.

"Coming into it, I didn't know too much, but obviously we're emphasizing a lot this week. It means a lot to us and the fans," French said on Monday. "So I think it's one of the best rivalries in college football. So I'm excited to be a part of it."

Cincinnati has every game this month in the Queen City and is trying to start 3-0 for the first time since 2021 (would be the eighth time this century). The program needs to keep making bowl games to maximize its revenue in a tough financial landscape.

Cincinnati went to a bowl game in six of those seven previous occurrences, starting 3-0.

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