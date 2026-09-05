Cincinnati Bearcats Football 2026 Recaps: Boston College Eagles

The Bearcats football team posted a winning outing 34-15 to open the 2026 season. Boston College showed its ineptitude all afternoon long as one of the worst (if not the worst) power conference teams in the nation.

Cincinnati's defense held them scoreless in the first half and played exciting, aggressive football on that end to power a 1-0 start and a 5-4 all-time lead against the Eagles.

UC has now won 25 consecutive home openers at Nippert Stadium and eyes a 2-0 start next week against Western Carolina.

Let's dive into the top storyline and players of the game from both sides of the ball.

Defense Clamps

Sep 5, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) drops back to pass against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cincinnati's new-look 3-4 blitzing defense under Nate Woody dominated against what will be one of the bottom-60 offenses in the country this season. DII transfer Eagles QB Mason McKenzie rarely had clean pockets to throw from and was scrambling for his life all day throughout a multi-sack effort from Cincinnati.

In the secondary, a few key pass breakups came by way of Antwan Peek Jr., MJ Cannon, and Kenny Worthy to keep the Eagles from scoring a touchdown in the first half. They moved the ball with 389 total yards, but all in all, Cincinnati has seemingly taken strong hold of Woody's system and flashed some great moments throughout the game.

Nate Dickens (12 carries for 51 yards) was one of the best running backs in the nation last season, but got completely stifled on Saturday to the tune of just 4.1 yards per carry. With no rushing attack to lean on, the Eagles floundered.

Cincinnati's offense wasn't elite on the other side, but found enough daylight (including a fourth-down fake-punt-pass to Mason Fletcher) for a winning scoreline. JC French IV (10-14 passing for 77 yards and one score) has to settle into this passing offense much better across September, but gets another easy opponent next week to slot his feet underneath him. He did a nice job running the ball with 10 carries for 52 yards and three scores.

Defensive POTG: Antwan Peek Jr. & MJ Cannon

Both Players have to get a nod here during a dominant showing from a unit that ran things during training camp.

The move from safety to CAT along the line of scrimmage went great in Game 1 for Peek Jr. as the Bearcats' top defender posted a nice tackle for loss early and saved a touchdown close to the end of the first half.

He flew around the line of scrimmage, showing off the high-level speed and football I.Q. to create havoc for the Cincinnati defense. Nothing went well for Boston College offensively, and Peek was a big part of that.

The 6-1, 223-pound rocket could have a huge season in this role as he gets more and more used to playing along the line of scrimmage. Cincinnati posted four sacks on the day, and Peek was a key factor in plenty of those. Cannon was all over the field as a big-time playmaker, he intercepted a pass in the fourth quarter and had multiple PBUs to keep BC under 20 points.

Cincinnati forced three fumbles on the day.

Offensive POTG: Gi'Bran Payne

It was easy to project a heavy-rushing diet for Cincinnati this season, and Payne made that a successful reality on Saturday. UC's three-headed attack got stamped by Payne with 14 carries for 108 yards.

He didn't find the end zone, but kept enough drives alive with his legs and showed why he is leading the RB depth chart to start the season. All the backs, including Payne, kept good care of the ball and made sure Cincinnati didn't drop in the turnover column across their end.

The 5-10, 208-pound bruiser found enough daylight during a uneven day for the offense overall and kept Cincinnati from dropping their first home opener since 2001.

Cincinnati now prepares for an even-lesser opponent in Western Carolina during Nipp @ Nite next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Saturday night.

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