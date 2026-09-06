Scott Satterfield And More Break Down 34-15 Season-Opening Win Over Boston College

The Bearcats handled Boston College pretty easily on Saturday afternoon to cap off a 25th consecutive home-opener win at Nippert Stadium. They toppled the eagles 34-15 thanks to a rip-roaring outing from Nate Woody's new defense.

Names like Scott Satterfield, RB Gi'Bran Payne, and more talked to the media postgame and touched on the key aspects of the win against what could be the worst power conference team in the nation again this season.

"Complementary win in all three phases: offense, defensive, kicking," Satterfield said. "Thinking about kicking, Stephen (Rusnak) knocked down two long field goals. A career long 54-yarder. (Max) Fletcher with the big fourth down converse on the fake punt, huge defense, creating two turnovers there in the second half, that's huge. And offense running the football, like we did, obviously leaning on the guys up front, the offensive line. A lot of backs ran hard."

French didn't light things up through the air, but Cincinnati's bulked-up rushing attack was more than enough to get the victory and cover the 7.5-point spread across most betting markets.

"Payne with 7.7 yards per carry over 100 yards was awesome," Satterfield continued. "And I thought JC played great. I thought he made great decisions in the run game. Very efficient throwing the football. There were sometimes we were trying to take a couple shots, and they got the coverage back there, and he's throwing it underneath, which is awesome to see."

Payne is excited about his 100-yard performance and ready to build on it.

"Not be complacent with the win," Payne said about what's next. "Go back and look at everything and find the the bad things in this one."

Cincinnati now prepares for an even lesser opponent in Western Carolina during Nipp @ Nite next week. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Hear more from the Cincinnati voices on today's game below:

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