Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adding Second Running Back From 2026 Transfer Portal

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats made another transfer addition in the running back room on Monday in Stanford rusher Cole Tabb. 247Sports' Matt Zenitz reported the news. He joins former Notre Dame RB Gi'Bran Payne as a fresh transfer weapon.

The 5-8, 200-pound ballcarrier has three years of eligibility remaining after rushing for 445 yards and three TDs this past season on 3.9 yards per tote. He also added five kick returns for 66 total yards.

It amounted to a 73 overall Pro Football Focus grade across 234 snaps for the Cardinal. Tabb was a high school teammate of current UC wide receiver Isaiah Johnson and joins a running back room that features Gi’Bran Payne, Manny Covey, and Jakorian Caffey as well.

It's all part of the transfer plan for Scott Satterfield.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

All eyes are looking forward after a tough 35-13 Liberty Bowl loss last Friday without a full team.

"You'd love to have all the guys that we had throughout the whole season," Satterfield said on Friday. "I'm so proud of the ones that were here. In this day and age in college football, the way the calendar sets up, we have to change when the portal is, and all of these things that are happening with the calendar in college football. Bowls are special. What's happened here has thrown it off kilter. To come in and finish off with a bowl game is special, and you'd like to have your whole team."

