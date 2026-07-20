Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Fresh Opponent to 2030 Non-Conference Schedule

The Cincinnati Bearcats football team has added a second non-conference opponent to its 2030 schedule. FBSchedules Kevin Kelley reported on Monday that the program is welcoming FCS squad Murray State for another bout in Nippert Stadium.

Cincinnati destroyed the Racers 42-7 in the historic 2021 run to the College Football Playoff.

"The Cincinnati Bearcats have added the Murray State Racers to their 2030 football schedule," Kelley posted on the site. "A copy of the football game contract with the University of Cincinnati was obtained from Murray State University via a state open records request. Cincinnati will host Murray State at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Saturday, August 31, 2030. The Bearcats will pay the Racers a $450,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

"In their first and only meeting on the gridiron, Cincinnati defeated Murray State 42-7 at home on Sept. 11, 2021. With the addition of Murray State, Cincinnati now has two of its three non-conference opponents set for its 2030 schedule. The Bearcats are also scheduled to host Michigan State at Nippert Stadium that season on Sept. 14. The Big 12 Conference has not yet revealed its league opponents for the 2030 season. However, the Bearcats will play four home games and five road tilts."

The Bearcats are getting ready to kick off fall camp on campus at the end of this month.

Scott Satterfield's team isn't expected to make much noise in the Big 12 this fall, but you never know until things get kicked off in September.

"We've gotten better every year in this league," Satterfield said about expectations this fall. "Obviously, when you're making a move up to the Power League, there's going to be some challenges, and I think we certainly have learned a lot over the first three seasons. Last year we talked about just getting into a new facility in Cincinnati. It's an incredible facility where we house our football team, an indoor facility, a new weight room, a training room, many apparatuses that can help in recovery, aid in recovery, that certainly will help (this year).

"First anniversary getting in the new building, and then also learning the lay of the land and the teams that we have to play in this league, just some great teams, and some great coaches, great players, very competitive, we're having to travel a lot of places throughout the country and playing in some great venues, and in this league we all know you have to bring at your A-game if you want a chance to win. But like everybody else, we're trying to put out a great team of individuals that comes together and plays as a team."

Cincinnati kicks off its 2026 season on Saturday, Sept. 5 against Boston College.

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