Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Transfer Running Back To 2026 Team

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats rounded out their 2026 backfield on Monday by adding a transfer commitment from Notre Dame running back Gi'Bran Payne. ESPN's Max Olson reported the news.

The Cincinnati native attended La Salle High School and Saw action in all 12 games for the Irish and tallied nine carries for 56 yards (5.9 YPC).

He holds two more years of eligibility after playing 178 total snaps at Notre Dame. Payne profiles as the bruising back for Cincinnati this fall at 5-10, 205 pounds.

Scott Satterfield had to make an addition in that room after Tawee Walker went to the NFL Draft and Evan Pryor hit the transfer portal.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’sone portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

All eyes are looking forward after a tough 35-13 Liberty Bowl loss without a full team.

"You'd love to have all the guys that we had throughout the whole season," Satterfield said on Friday. "I'm so proud of the ones that were here. In this day and age in college football, the way the calendar sets up, we have to change when the portal is, and all of these things that are happening with the calendar in college football. Bowls are special. What'shappened here has thrown it off kilter. To come in and finish off with a bowl game is special, and you'd like to have your whole team."

