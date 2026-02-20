Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Makes Final Eight Schools For Four-Star 2027 Quarterback

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are in the final eight schools for four-star 2027 quarterback Dane Weber out of Chaparral (Georgia) as we dive into another Recruiting Roundup. The top 25 QB talent in the 2027 class is down to UC, Oregon, Kansas, Michigan, Cal, Stanford, Kansas State, and UCLA.

According to 247Sports, Weber is the 365th-best player nationally and the 25th-best quarterback.

He held 10 other offers from schools like Kansas and Nevada at 6-2, 210 pounds when Cincinnati offered him last June, but he now has 25 offers.

Weber would be the highest-rated QB to commit to Scott Satterfield since he took over as UC's head coach. He just shook up the staff and gave Weber's main recruiter, QBs coach Pete Thomas, a promotion to co-offensive coordinator this coming season.

“As two former quarterbacks, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Pete day in and day out for a long time now,” Satterfield said in a press release. His player development skills and field vision have not gone unnoticed. I'm excited to watch him and Coach Cardwell build off each other."

Check out Weber's highlights here.

NEWS: Four-Star QB Dane Weber is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 215 QB from Temecula, CA is ranked as a Top 20 QB in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals)



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/4tcSPeW8Q2 pic.twitter.com/SQPNXJhmgz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 19, 2026

Next, we have an official visit scheduled by three-star 2027 wide receiver Branden Sharpe out of Brownsburg (Indiana).

According to 247Sports, Sharpe is the 604th-best player nationally and the 77th-ranked wide receiver. The 5-11, 160-pound burner holds 17 offers from schools like UC, Indiana, and Iowa State.

Check out his highlights below:

Junior Season Highlights‼️



Back2Back State championship



59 receptions



1143 receiving yards



1386 all purpose yards



15 TDs



Broke 2 state records & 2 school recordshttps://t.co/JlVmUYGzNI pic.twitter.com/4SnV1jXSm8 — Branden Sharpe 3⭐️ (@BrandenSharpe23) December 1, 2025

We move to an offer for unranked 2027 edge rusher JT Austin out of Sandy Creek (Georgia).

The 6-2, 210-pound talent does not have a ranking on a major service, but holds 15 offers from schools like Miami and Purdue.

Check out his highlights here.

UC also offered unranked 2027 tight end Parker Keenan out of Kirkwood (Tennessee).

The 6-5, 221-pound talent holds 13 offers from schools like Florida State and Memphis, so a ranking could drop his way by the end of the 2027 cycle.

Check out his highlights here.

Check out my Jr. Season highlights!



Offensive Stats:

24 Catches 404 Yards 4 Touchdownshttps://t.co/4gSZ0r0Pvc@CoachWatsonKHS @TNSelect7V7 @CSmithScout — Parker Keenan 2027 (@ParkerKeenan27) November 21, 2025

We close this Roundup with an offer for unranked 2027 safety Ryinn Fox out of Central Gwinnett (Georgia).

He is not ranked on a major service but holds 10 offers from schools like Arkansas and Georgia State at 6-1, 180 pounds.

Check out his highlights below.

Junior season finished not the way we wanted, but senior season loading. 🔒in and preparing for big things Next Season. #564WCrogan pic.twitter.com/HyutVhmJpO — Ryinn Fox c/o27 (@RyinnFox08) November 5, 2025

