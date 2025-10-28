Cincinnati Bearcats Football Enters Consensus Top 25 in National Analytic Models
CINCINNATI — Another win for the Bearcats football team has them climbing up the national analytic ranks in another week.
They are ranked 16th and 17th in the AP and Coaches Polls after a 41-20 win over Baylor on homecoming weekend.
UC now checks in at No. 23 in the FBS on Bill Connelly's SP+ metric (25th last week). Among others, Cincinnati is at No. 26 on ESPN's Football Power Index (34th last week) and 24th on Brian Fremeau's BCF rating metric (28th last week). It moves Cincinnati to an average ranking of 24.3 nationally (29th last week).
They are now firmly a top 25 team in the country with one of the nation's best, most efficient offenses powering this seven-game winning streak.
Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has a lot to do with that as the nation's second-highest graded passer on Pro Football Focus.
"I'm just out there trying to do my job by putting up numbers, helping us win games," Sorsby said about his Heisman Trophy chances this past weekend. "At the end of the year, it's going to go to a player on one of the better teams. So, if we keep taking care of business, who knows? Priority number one right now is winning ballgames, and we'll see what happens at the end of the year."
Next up is Utah on the road this Saturday at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.
