Cincinnati Bearcats Football Ranked Among Analytic-Consensus Top 30 Teams Nationally

Firmly in the top 30 nationally.

Russ Heltman

Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor (6) runs the ball around Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kenneth Harris (23) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Oct 18, 2025; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Evan Pryor (6) runs the ball around Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kenneth Harris (23) during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The 6-1 Cincinnati Bearcats have climbed up the national analytic metrics basically all football season during the best run yet under head coach Scott Satterfield.

Still, Cincinnati is ranked 21st in the national polls, but a little lower down in our consensus analytics poll.

UC now checks in at No. 25 in the FBS on Bill Connelly's SP+ metric. Among others, Cincinnati is at No. 34 on ESPN's Football Power Index and 28th on Brian Fremeau's BCF rating metric. It moves Cincinnati to an average ranking of 29th nationally.

The offense and special teams have been major strengths for the Bearcats. They sit 22nd nationally in offensive SP+ and 19th in special teams SP+, but are 40th on defense. Cincinnati will be contending for the Big 12 title all the way until the end if it can start causing more havoc and quarterback pressure.

"We have to go back to the drawing board this week to see what we can do to stop Baylor," Satterfield said on Saturday night after his defense gave up 228 rush yards to OK State.

Baylor awaits next as one of the top offenses in the Big 12 (36.3 PPG, fourth in the Big 12).

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

