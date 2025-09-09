Cincinnati Bearcats Football Falls In National Analytic Metrics Despite First Win Of Season
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield and the Bearcats got their first win of the season over the weekend, but they ended up falling in the national analytic metrics despite coming out on top 34-20 over Bowling Green.
UC checks in at No. 59 in the FBS on Bill Connelly's SP+ metric, which is a four-spot drop from last week. Among others, Cincinnati is at No. 53 on ESPN's Football Power Index (one spot drop) and 42nd on Brian Fremeau's BCF rating metric (one spot jump up). It moves Cincinnati down from an average ranking of 50th nationally to 51.3.
It's not surprising to see a drop after BGSU controlled the clock all game and was a few better coaching decisions on fourth down away from being right in the contest with a chance to win.
Cincinnati is trying to put everything together before conference play starts on the road at Kansas next weekend.
“It was nice to be able to throw a forward pass this week,” quarterback Brendan Sorsby said after the 333-yard passing game against BGSU. “It was probably a little bit exciting for the fans, too. The goal coming into the week was to get our passing game going. We have weapons, I believe in myself. So really, at the end of the day, it was just about executing. And I think we did a good job of that today.”
Cincinnati can't prove much against FCS Northwestern State on Saturday; just putting an easy blowout win on the board and staying healthy are the top priorities.
