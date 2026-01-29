Cincinnati Bearcats Star Drawing Major Praise At 2026 Senior Bowl

CINCINNATI — Cyrus Allen burst onto the college football scene this past season with the Cincinnati Bearcats football team, and he's done the same at this week's Senior Bowl practices.

The wide receiver tied a program record with 13 touchdowns this past season (third nationally) to go with 51 catches for 674 yards. He was the best Bearcats playmaker in large part thanks to textbook route-running, something he's shown a lot of in Mobile, Alabama.

"Man, Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen has been so good this week," Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema posted on X."I’ve been really impressed with his quickness and separation route running, but now he’s showing off with catches like this in the red zone, Arrow pointing very high for him."

Allen could be moving himself into real NFL draft contention at a currently listed 5-11, 180 pounds. If those numbers were a little bit higher, he'd be a clear draft option. The versatile star is currently ranked 240th on the Mock Draft Database consensus big board, but that should rise steadily given these showings against other draft candidates.

"Cincy WR Cyrus Allen is an electric route-runner," The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler posted on X.

Allen posted a 72.6 Pro Football Focus grade this past season on 456 snaps. He would join Alec Pierce, Tre Tucker, and Tyler Scott as Bearcats wide receivers drafted this decade if things played out that way.

Cyrus Allen showing his route-running acumen on Day 1 of Senior Bowl practices👀#Bearcatspic.twitter.com/DY2cTd1DK9 — Russ Heltman (@russheltman11) January 28, 2026

Cincy WR Cyrus Allen is an electric route-runner. pic.twitter.com/rdTTMKpBDf — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 29, 2026

Man, Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen has been so good this week. I’ve been really impressed with his quickness and separation route running, but now he’s showing off with catches like this in the red zone



Arrow pointing very high for him pic.twitter.com/H9Wreea58O — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) January 29, 2026

