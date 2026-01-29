Cincinnati Bearcats Star Drawing Major Praise At 2026 Senior Bowl
In this story:
CINCINNATI — Cyrus Allen burst onto the college football scene this past season with the Cincinnati Bearcats football team, and he's done the same at this week's Senior Bowl practices.
The wide receiver tied a program record with 13 touchdowns this past season (third nationally) to go with 51 catches for 674 yards. He was the best Bearcats playmaker in large part thanks to textbook route-running, something he's shown a lot of in Mobile, Alabama.
"Man, Cincinnati WR Cyrus Allen has been so good this week," Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema posted on X."I’ve been really impressed with his quickness and separation route running, but now he’s showing off with catches like this in the red zone, Arrow pointing very high for him."
Allen could be moving himself into real NFL draft contention at a currently listed 5-11, 180 pounds. If those numbers were a little bit higher, he'd be a clear draft option. The versatile star is currently ranked 240th on the Mock Draft Database consensus big board, but that should rise steadily given these showings against other draft candidates.
"Cincy WR Cyrus Allen is an electric route-runner," The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler posted on X.
Allen posted a 72.6 Pro Football Focus grade this past season on 456 snaps. He would join Alec Pierce, Tre Tucker, and Tyler Scott as Bearcats wide receivers drafted this decade if things played out that way.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk
Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.Follow @russheltman11