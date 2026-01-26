Former Cincinnati Star Makes It Seven Consecutive Years With A Bearcat Playing In Super Bowl

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have a former star playing in the Super Bowl for the seventh consecutive season. Seattle Seahawks defensive back and former Jim Thorpe Award winner at UC, Coby Bryant, is playing for the Seahawks in the big game on Feb. 8.

His accomplishment marks the 35th Bearcat to play in the big game. Bryant is doing it as a clear starting piece and key factor on the defense.

Bryant logged two tackles in Sunday's 31-27 NFC Championship Game win over Los Angeles. In 2025, he started 15 regular-season games finishing with 66 tackles, four interceptions, and four TFLs. He's played in 58 games and started 34 since being drafted by Seattle in the fourth round of the 2022 draft. He's amassed a total of 227 tackles and seven interceptions in the NFL.

As a Bearcat, Bryant was a two-time team captain and led Luke Fickell's squad to back-to-back AAC championships, the 2020 Peach Bowl, and the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinals at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, collecting the 2021 Jim Thorpe Award – given to the nation’s top defensive back – and First Team All-America honors along the way.

Bryant wrapped up his UC career with 172 tackles, 45 pass breakups, and 10 interceptions. He started 50 games at UC (a program record). UC went 44-6 in his time with the program as they search for those heights as a Big 12 team now. He will try to join Jason Kelce, Travis Kelce, and Bryan Cook as recent UC stars to win the Super Bowl.

