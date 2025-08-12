Cincinnati Bearcats Football Finalizes Second 2028 Non-Conference Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team has finalized another non-conference contest for the 2028 season.
FBSchedules Kevin Kelley reported Cincinnati is facing Eastern Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 16. Kelley reports the Bearcats are paying the Eagles a $1.1 million guarantee for the game.
Cincinnati has faced EMU one other time in team history, a 28-26 win at home in 2005. The Bearcats are now scheduled to open the season on Sept. 2 against the Boise State Broncos at Nippert Stadium. The third non-conference game has not been revealed yet.
All of this as Cincinnati gets used to its new digs at the Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Performance Center.
"The fact that our coach's offices have all glass, when they see some of their position group that are coming out on the field, man, they're gonna be right down here. 'Hey, let's get a little extra work in you know?' So, I mean, there's so many things that we're going to be able to do to have a connection with our guys," head coach Scott Satterfield said about the facility at its unveiling. "It's limitless, really."
Cincinnati kicks off its 2025 season on Aug. 28 against Nebraska.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk