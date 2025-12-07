Cincinnati Bearcats Football Learns 2025 Bowl Game Destination

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football program learned its bowl destination on Sunday, marking the team's first bowl appearance since 2022. UC is playing in the Liberty Bowl on Friday, Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET. An opponent from the SEC or AAC has not been announced yet in the Bearcats latest Liberty Bowl appearance after playing in the 2011 game.

UPDATE: Cincinnati is playing Navy in the Liberty Bowl to rekindle their old AAC rivalry. UC is 3-3 all-time against the Midshipmen.

Scott Satterfield's team is trying to end the season on a high note after dropping four consecutive games to close the season. UC has not won a bowl game since 2020 in a push top flip that ended after playing in some high-level outings over the first few years.

"We're going to enjoy this time together, wherever we go," Satterfield said earlier this week on National Signing Day. "We're going to go have fun at the bowl site, then we're going to try and win this game. We'll let the young guys continue to develop and get better, and the old guys go out one more time and play a fun game and try to get another win together."

Cincinnati is hoping to have as many players as possible ahead of the transfer portal heating up at the end of the month. Texas Tech and Arkansas played in last year's Liberty Bowl.

"After the game Saturday, you want to give some time, let the guys rest for a second," Satterfield said about transfer conversations starting up with currently rostered players. "After the game, you talk to anybody, everybody is mad at the world. And you want everybody to calm down a little bit. Let's give them a little bit of time. And so we're starting at this point of the week to start having some conversations, this will go on probably into next week as well."

All in all, it should be a fun way to round out another win total improvement for Cincinnati in 2025.

The game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET.

