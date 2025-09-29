Cincinnati Bearcats Football Gets Familiar Kickoff Time For Latest Matchup Against UCF
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are ripping off a third consecutive noon kickoff time for next week's home action against UCF. The team announced the start time and also noted the game is airing on FS1.
Cincinnati just beat UCF in Florida last season and could be looking to string together a fifth-straight win this season if it can win as slight betting favorites over a ranked Iowa State team this Saturday.
The Bearcats took out Kansas on Saturday, 37-34, after a steely game-winning drive by Brendan Sorsby and the offense.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys," head coach Scott Satterfield said about the win over Kansas. "To come on the road in our first Big 12 game, and to get not just any victory, but this kind of victory in a back-and-forth game with both offenses in good rhythm is huge. I thought Antwan Peek knocking that ball out at the goal line was the play of the game.
"Brendan Sorsby played his butt off. He was running, throwing, and playing with poise and never hung his head. We also had four touchdowns called back, three on offense and one on special teams, and a couple of deep balls as well because of penalties. It says a lot about our guys. We're excited about celebrating this win for a few hours, and then it's time to move on to Iowa State."
The early starts continue for UC football.
