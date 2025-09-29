Cincinnati Skill Players Grade Out Well Following 37-34 Road Win Over Kansas
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had a few strong Pro Football Focus grades pop up from Saturday's impressive 37-34 road victory over the Kansas Jayhawks.
On offense, Brendan Sorsby (85.4 overall) led the whole unit with arguably his best performance as a Bearcat, given the environment and top-30 opponent. He was followed up by favorite target WR Cyrus Allen (79.6), WR Caleb Goodie (75.8), RB Evan Pryor (72.4), and WR Isaiah Johnson (70.9).
The skill players really came through on Saturday in a game that uncharacteristically saw the offensive line struggle for the first time this season. Three of the bottom five grades came from that unit.
RT Deondre Buford (32), LT Joe Cotton (46.1), TE Patrick Gurd (48), G Xavier Lozowicki (48.4), and TE Devyn Zahursky (51) posted the lowest grades on offense.
Flipping to defense, and it's no surprise to see ball magnet Antwan Peek Jr. at a team-high 88.1 overall as he continues to be the top-graded player on Cincinnati's defense this season.
Peek's forced fumble that bounced Cincinnati's way at the goal line ultimately gave the offense a chance at the end to win the game. He's been a godsend player after walking onto the program this decade.
The rest of the top five went in this order: CB Ormanie Arnold (72.5), DT Kamari Burns (71.2), LB Simeon Coleman (71), DT Isaiah Rodgers (67.6).
The interior replacements for Dontay Corleone more than held their own in this contest and actually made that spot a contributing factor in the win. Looking at the other end, it was a pretty putrid day of pass coverage for safety Tayden Barnes (25 overall) and other secondary members.
The rest of the bottom five after Barnes went in this order: S Christian Harrison (40.2), S Montay Weedon (46), CB Matthew McDoom (46.6), and LB Jonathan Thompson (49.3). Cincinnati clearly has some coverage issues to clean up before Rocco Becht and the Iowa State offense come to town on Saturday.
