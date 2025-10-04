Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Dontay Corleone's Iowa State Status Revealed
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats and Cyclones released their final injury reports of the week on Saturday morning, with Cincinnati football close to getting Dontay Corleone back on the field following his two-game absence with an ankle issue. He is a game-time decision to play.
One of Cincinnati's top players, Corleone was out on the field participating normally during practice on Tuesday. He could see a decent workload today, but may be closer to 30 snaps than his normal 40 if he heads out there on defense.
As for Iowa State, the Cyclones are missing their top two defensive backs (Jeremiah Cooper, Jontez Williams), and a red-hot Brendan Sorsby has even fewer secondary players to worry about, with rotation DBs Cam Smith and Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman also getting ruled out this week.
ISU had one of the top-40 secondaries in the country, propping up a porous pass rush. All that's out the window due to these injury issues.
"I think this year they're a little bit more balanced in their defensive approach, it's not just one side," Satterfield said about his team's differences since last year's Iowa State game. "I thought last year maybe they gave up the run, and they were really good in pass defense. This year, I think it's a little bit of both. Still, they're a very solid defense. We're going to need to be able to hit some throws. We're going to have to be able to do that. There's no question that really hindered us last year, not being able to hit some of those throws in the game. I think you have to be able to do both, obviously. But we're a new team."
The game kicks off at noon ET.
