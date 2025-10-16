Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Very Healthy Start To Week For UC
CINCINNATI — The initial injury report for Saturday's game between the Bearcats football team and Oklahoma State is live. Cincinnati is basically all healthy through the mid portion of the week as they continue to reap the benefits of all the recovery arms their new training facility offers.
Things are much worse for the Cowboys, who are starting a converted wide receiver at quarterback this week in relief of the questionable Zane Flores. Sam Jackson V is starting at QB this week for OSU.
"Now, have an opportunity to go play Oklahoma State during their Homecoming," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said this week. "I think we went there two years ago at night. This is one of the best Homecomings throughout the country. It's huge for them. So they'll be fired up. Everybody's going to be coming back. It'll be a big crowd with a great atmosphere. All those things are always tough to go on the road, particularly at night. So it's still about us, how we prepare. It's all about this practice this afternoon and Wednesday, as we have throughout this week. Your preparation, your mindset, is to keep going out playing well, it doesn't matter who you're playing, so we know we'll get their best shot, and we've got to have a great week.”
Check out the full injury report below:
