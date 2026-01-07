CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team earned a commitment from another UTSA defender in the transfer portal on Wednesday. UTSA cornerback KK Meier is joining his defensive tackle teammate Chidero Otutu in the Queen City.

The 6-foot-0, 190-pound redshirt junior started 10 games for the Roadrunners this season, posting 25 total tackles and five PBUs. Meier has one year of eligibility remaining and logged a 58.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade this season on 399 snaps.

He played on the outside across both sides of the defense and even saw snaps at safety. Meier figures to compete for a starting outside cornerback role right away once spring practices get rolling in two months.

The veteran defender is 247Sports' 829th-best player overall and the 87th-ranked cornerback. He struggled in coverage this past season, with a 71.4% completion rate allowed and a 137.5 passer rating against.

Scott Satterfield and his staff have been hard at work sifting through the transfer options in a whirlwind two-week entry period.

“As we turn the page to the transfer portal, we're looking for guys like these guys right here, guys with character," Satterfield said after Friday's loss in the Liberty Bowl. "They're going to show up, love football, love to compete. There’s one portal period, and we're going to get to work when we get back in town.”

Cincinnati has been adding a few players each day since coming back from the bowl festivities.

