Cincinnati Bearcats Football Just Outside AP Top 25 Rankings Following Iowa State Win
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are right on the cusp of the AP Top 25 following the huge 38-30 win over Iowa State. Cincinnati football received the most votes without getting ranked and sits at No. 26 nationally following the victory.
ISU entered the game ranked 15th nationally but fielded a lesser team than they normally have had this season. Still, Cincinnati controlled the game from the start and is likely just one more win away from getting ranked next week for the first time in the Scott Satterfield era.
“It's a different team," Satterfield said about how the Bearcats have won close games this season. "I think our recruiting staff did a great job of identifying guys that we needed to bring in. We did a great job of keeping the guys we needed to keep from the last two years that were on this team. And then I think our whole program has done a great job of kind ofmolding this team and getting this team to be connected in this day and age of the portal and all the different moving parts that these teams have now. You want to have a veteran team. You want to have a team that's been scarred together, like we have, and you want to have talent. So you want to have all that mixed in there."
Cincinnati takes on the UCF Knights next Saturday at noon ET.
Check out the full Top 25 below:
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!
Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj
Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l
YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6
-----
Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk all the time as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk