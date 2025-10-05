Highlights From Cincinnati Bearcats Football's 38-20 Win Over No. 14 Iowa State
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats had plenty of highlight moments to parse through, especially in the first half, of Saturday's 38-30 win over the No. 14 Iowa State Cyclones.
Evan Pryor led the team on the ground with 10 carries for 111 yards and two scores in a 260-yard rushing outing.
“We have a lot of playmakers, and we need to figure out ways to get them the ball," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said earlier this week. "As you go back and look, nine different guys caught balls on Saturday, Tawee [Walker] and Evan [Pryor] were our two running backs, we rotated both those guys, they're making plays. And at tight end, Gavin [Grover] came in and did a great job.
"He had a couple of big catches when Joe [Royer] went out. We have some good weapons, and we need to distribute the football to all these weapons. The last three weeks have done a good job with that, and that's what you want to continue to do the rest of the year.”
Check out all the top plays below from a monumental home win for the program:
