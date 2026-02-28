Jeff Caldwell Makes NFL History With Wildly Athletic Combine Performance

CINCINNATI — UC wide receiver Jeff Caldwell wowed with his NFL Combine performance this weekend, testing as arguably the most athletic wide receiver to ever play the sport.

According to Math Bomb, his overall numbers warranted a 10/10 Relative Athletic Score, making him the most athletic wide receiver to enter the league since 1987. Caldwell ran an unofficial 4.32-second 40-yard dash to lead all wide receivers this year and broad jumped 11'2", which also paced the entire WR testing group at the combine.

It rolls right along with his status on Bruce Feldman's Freak List for The Athletic this past summer. He is also one of NFL Draft On SI's top underrated prospects this cycle.

"Cincinnati wide receiver Jeff Caldwell could be an NFL Scouting Combine standout," Justin Melo wrote this month. "The former Lindenwood (D-II) transfer previously broad-jumped 11-foot-9, per Bruce Feldman's Freaks List. That would've easily topped all wide receivers at last year's combine. On tape, Caldwell is a big-bodied field stretcher with vertical speed."

Caldwell is currently ranked 244th on the consensus big board and is primed to take a nice leap up that board from the Mock Draft Database. He notched 32 catches for 478 yards and six touchdowns this past season as a solid threat on the Bearcats' offense.

He has the right measurables, testing numbers, and personality to thrive in the NFL after being a late-bloomer in the college ranks. Cincinnati could get five players selected in April, ranging from Caldwell to Joe Royer, Dontay Corleone, Jake Golday, and Cyrus Allen.

Check out all the marks from Caldwell below:

Jeff Caldwell RAS | Math Bomb

RAS King 👑 pic.twitter.com/rMhToKUExn — Grand Central Sports Management (@grandcentral_hq) February 28, 2026

Cincinnati's Jeff Caldwell put up a 4.32 time in the 40-yard dash, the fastest among wide receivers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0TkbfN6ZDz — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 28, 2026

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Be sure to check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.

Also, don't miss the podcast, Bearcat Blitz, wherever you get your shows!

Apple: http://apple.co/4fI26zj

Spotify: http://bit.ly/3OqvD4l

YouTube: http://bit.ly/414XiQ6

-----

Be sure to keep it locked in on Bearcats Talk, as we cover the trials and tribulations of the Big 12!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk