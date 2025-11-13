Cincinnati Bearcats Football Moves Up National Analytic Rankings Following Bye Week
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team had an off week to boost their stamina for the final three games of the season and stayed mostly static in the national analytic rankings along the way.
UC now checks in at No. 34 in the FBS on Bill Connelly's SP+ metric (32nd last week). Among others, Cincinnati is at No. 34 on ESPN's Football Power Index (35th last week) and 25th on Brian Fremeau's BCF rating metric (27th last week). It moves Cincinnati to an average ranking of 31st nationally (31.3 last week).
Some key losses by teams above them moved things up ever so slightly, but the Bearcats can really make a push up the ladder in the final three games. They face a tough schedule of opponents, ranking 35th nationally in remaining strength of schedule.
Scott Satterfield is excited to see it all play out.
"They're playing physical, creating a lot of turnovers," Satterfield said about the next opponent in the Arizona Wildcats on Tuesday. "When I first turned on the film, that was probably one thing that stood out. Everybody talks about how he's [Noah Fifita] a great quarterback. He’s started 31 games, so he's done it for a long period of time. An incredible player puts pressure on the defense.
"Some really good wideouts, good running game as well. The running game is overshadowed by the passing game. They finished the game off against Kansas by running the football on the last drive. We're excited about the opportunity to be sitting here playing in the middle of November, tied for first place in the Big 12. We're excited about that opportunity because our goals are still set in front of us. We have to have a great week of practice this week, and our preparation will determine how we go out and play.”
Cincinnati battles the Wildcats Saturday at noon ET on FS1.
