Cincinnati Bearcats Football Outside Top 10 Big 12 Teams in Way-Too-Early Power Ranking

CINCINNATI — The folks at CBS Sports released Way-Too-Early Power Rankings for the Big 12 this coming season, and Cincinnati checked in at No. 11 overall, far away from contending for a conference title in Scott Satterfield's fourth season.

Cincinnati is facing a lot more turnover at the top of its roster this year than it did last year.

"The Bearcats wasted a good roster in Scott Satterfield's third season and now have to rebuild from scratch," Shehan Jeyarajah wrote. "Sorsby is now at Texas Tech, and defensive tackle Dontay Corleone is heading to the NFL. Georgia Southern QB transfer JC French IV brings experience, but has a tall task in replacing the No. 1 transfer passer. Returning three offensive line starters brings some reasons for optimism, but the Bearcats still have to get more consistent."

Cincinnati has over 45 new players joining the program via either the transfer portal or their 2026 high school recruiting class.

They have to replace Sorsby, Joe Royer, Cyrus Allen, and basically every key spot besides guard and offensive tackle on that side of the ball. Defensively, the whole secondary is basically about to be brand new outside of Antwan Peek Jr., and the defensive line only has two notable contributors returning in Jaylon White-McClain and Marquaze Parker.

That's how life goes in modern college football as Satterfield tweaked the offensive and defensive coaching hierarchy to find the best tutelage mix this season, including turning the defense over to new DC Nate Woody.

"I’m excited to announce Nate Woody as our defensive coordinator," Satterfield said about the hire. "I have known Nate since bringing him in 2013 to Appalachian State, where our defenses had tremendous success over several years. He has continued to coach outstanding, aggressive defenses at Army. He’s one of the best coordinators in the country. I’m pleased to welcome Nate and his family to Cincinnati."

Cincinnati could finish in the back half of the Big 12 again this season, but there is plenty of time to buck that projection with hard work and execution over the offseason.

