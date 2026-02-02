Cincinnati Lands Multiple Players on 2025 College Football Top 101 Players List

CINCINNATI — A pair of Bearcats football players from last season made it onto Pro Football Focus's top 101 players list for the 2025 campaign.

UC-turned-Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby checked in at No. 45 overall after one of the best statistical seasons ever by a Cincinnati passer. He will face Cincinnati is Clifton this October.

"Sorsby was one of the biggest prizes in the transfer portal this year, transferring to Texas Tech," Max Chadwick wrote."He will provide an upgrade at quarterback for the defending Big 12 champions after tying for fifth in PFF grade (90.5). Sorsby also led the Power Four in pressure-to-sack conversion rate (6.1%)."

Cincinnati snuck one more player onto the list in All-American guard Evan Tengesdahl, who is a part of an offensive line returning every starter that is still eligible this fall.

"Tengesdahl was a standout on the interior of Cincinnati’s offensive line, earning an 85.4 PFF grade that ranked third among all guards nationally," Chadwick wrote. "His 89.7 PFF run-blocking grade led all Power Four guards, and he did not allow a sack on 385 pass-blocking snaps during the season."

Tengesdahl has developed wonderfully in Nic Cardwell's system. It's one of the reasons the latter got promoted to co-offensive coordinator this past month.

"Our offensive line has set the tone for our team during my time here at Cincinnati,” UC head coach Scott Satterfield said about the promotion. “From Nic's work the first two years to last year's group being among the nation's best by multiple metrics, he is very deserving of this expanded role."

