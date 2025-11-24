Cincinnati Bearcats Football Posts Lowly Pro Football Focus Grades Following BYU Loss
CINCINNATI — The Pro Football Focus grades are out for Cincinnati Bearcats football's 26-14 loss to BYU. things aren't pretty for UC, posting their second-lowest graded game overall this season at 66.4 overall.
Starting on offense, UC performed horribly with just three players that played 10-plus snaps earning a 66-plus grade (Isaiah Johnson at 76.3, Joe Cotton at 66.5, and Evan Pryor at 66.3).
Brendan Sorsby posted his third-worst grade of the season at a 62.4 mark overall. At the bottom, Deondre Buford posted his second-worst grade (43.4) in what's been another horrible season for him at right tackle (53.1 overall in 2025.
The defense was much stronger, even though BYU completely dominated the clock, with 300 yards rushing. Five players posted 70-plus grades, including Christian Harrison (77.6), Antwan Peek Jr. (73), Ormanie Arnold (72.2), Jalen Hunt (72.1), and Mikah Coleman (70.1).
On the flip side, Rob Jackson paced the bottom of the group with a 41.3 overall grade, followed by Simeon Coleman (43.6), Trevon Gola-Callard (51.5), Jonathan Thompson (54.5), and Isaiah Rodgers (58). Dontay Corleone had an okay game at 68.3 overall, but they need way more impact than he's brought this season.
The Bearcats' top projected defender has just two grades above 70 this season and has never been able to tap into his redshirt freshman dominance.
He will try to end the regular season with a strong game on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET against TCU.
