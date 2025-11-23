All Bearcats

Scott Satterfield And Others Break Down 26-14 Loss to BYU

Cincinnati is 0-4 all-time against the Cougars.

Russ Heltman

Nov 22, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield, right, hugs BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake after their game at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield, right, hugs BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake after their game at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcat Big 12 title hopes officially ended on Saturday night in a 26-14 loss to the 11th-ranked BYU Cougars.

Scott Satterfield, Brendan Sorsby, and more had plenty to say about the defeat as Cincinnati failed to "execute" enough in the first Nipp At Night this season.

"I think our guys played hard," Satterfield said after the loss. "I just talked to them in the locker room. They played their tails off. It was a really good BYU football team, 11th-ranked team coming in here. We went toe to toe with those guys. Did not play, obviously, our best ball. We missed three field goals. We got 4th and one inside the five-yard-line, we don't get, and then we lose a fumble that lasted six minutes on a review, which is incredible to me, they called him down." 

Cincinnati is now 0-4 all-time against BYU and has to stem the bleeding next week or risk four-plus game losing streaks in back-to-back seasons.

Hear from Satterfield, Sorsby, Jeff Caldwell, and Jack Dingle below as the latter two wrapped up their home careers at Nippert Stadium:

