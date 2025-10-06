Cincinnati Bearcats Football Posts Solid PFF Grades To Stamp 38-30 Win Over Iowa State
CINCINNATI — The Pro Football Focus grades are in for Cincinnati's 38-30 win over Iowa State this past weekend. The Bearcats posted a 75.7 overall grade (the program's highest-graded Power Conference game this season), including a stellar 90 pass blocking grade to keep Brendan Sorsby clean.
The top five offensive performers went in this order: WR Isaiah Johnson (80.1), LT Joe Cotton (76.2), RB Evan Pryor (74.3), Sorsby (73.2), and WR Caleb Goodie (72.8). Cincinnati's skill players have really blossomed in the past few weeks. Sorsby continues to play really solid football and overcame some shaky passing accuracy numbers to keep UC steady on the winning track.
Cincinnati's offensive line played very good football, except for RT Deondre Buford (offense-worst 49.5 grade), who's now posted sub-66 grades in all five games this season as the only real weak link on the blocking front.
The rest of the bottom five went in this order: TE Devyn Zahursky (50.6), TE Patrick Gurd (54.7), TE Joe Royer (55.5), and WR Elijah Jones (55.8).
Flipping to defense, and it's no surprise to see rangy linebacker Jake Golday with the top UC grade from the whole game (85.3). He was all over the field on Saturday and nearly had an interception on two plays.
The rest of the top five went in this order: S Tayden Barnes (78.7), LB Brian Simms III (75.3), DL Jalen Hunt (75.2), and CB Daniel James (72.7).
Cincinnati struggled in coverage throughout the game and didn't grade out very well in general on defense. The bottom five outings went in this order: Safety Trevon Gola-Callard (46.3), CB Logan Wilson (53.2), DE Mikah Coleman (54.3), LB Simeon Coleman (55.8), DT Isaiah Rogers (56.1).
The Bearcats' defense is giving up 5.57 yards per play this season (76th nationally), but just 20.8 points per game (46th) as they try to limit the long drives that have struck plenty through a 4-1 start.
