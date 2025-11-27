Cincinnati Bearcats Football Injury Report: Key TCU Players Injured Entering Season Finale
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats and Horned Frogs released their opening injury reports for this weekend's football game. UC is staying pretty healthy, like they have all season, while the Horned Frogs deal with far more issues.
TCU is down its top rusher in this game and might not have a key safety in the contest. Bud Clark is doubtful to play after amassing four interceptions and 54 tackles on the season, while leading rusher Kevorian Barnes has been ruled out (97 carries for 443 yards and three scores).
UC doesn't have any notable pieces banged up heavily as Jiquan Sanks is probable.
Scott Satterfield and his team are eager to end the November slide that has this program 1-10 during the month since he took over.
“I think it's huge. Eight sounds a lot better than seven," Satterfield said about winning on Saturday. "As you head into signing day on Wednesday, and then as we're starting to gather names for the portal, I think that's huge, too. The better you can do win-wise, it's going to help. Playing on the road against a really good TCU team and getting another win, that'd be awesome. It says a lot about our program; it says a lot about our guys' resiliency.
"We have dropped the last three, and all three of those teams are really good teams. This team is good too, so here's another great opportunity. We didn't finish the last few, so how can we go out, finish these games, and get this win? I think it also gets the bad taste out of your mouth. As you head into the off-season, bowl season, winning is just so much better, as you head throughout December and the bowl game too, as you’re headed to the offseason.”
Cincinnati takes on the Horned Frogs at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX.
