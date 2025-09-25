Cincinnati Bearcats Football Release Kansas Uniform Combination
CINCINNATI — UC football is rolling with a mix & match look for Saturday's game against the Kansas Jayhawks.
Scott Satterfield's team is wearing black helmets, white jerseys, and black pants. UC is looking to tie the all-time series against Kansas 2-2 after losing its first Big 12 matchup 49-16 in 2023.
The Bearcats have a chance to make some early noise in the conference.
“This is a huge week for us. Starting Big 12 play against a really good opponent in Kansas on the road," Satterfield noted. "It's difficult to win out on the road in the Big 12, but I think Kansas has done a great job since coach [Lance Leipold] has been there, and it's changed that whole program. It's amazing looking at what they were before and what they are now. You watch the film, and they're good in all three phases. They play hard, they’re physical. If you relax on any face, they're going to put it on you.
"I think it starts with the offense with Jalon Daniels. A guy who's played for six years, an outstanding player who can run, can throw, does it all for them. Makes their offense go. Defensively, they’re very active, very physical, very aggressive. Then you look at the special teams with their field goal kicker, I think he’s five-for-five, and then they had a big kickoff return last week for a touchdown as well. So they're very solid in that also. Obviously, a great challenge for us, but we're excited about the challenge. I'm looking forward to playing our first Big 12 game.”
Check out the combo below:
