Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases Kickoff Time For Arizona Matchup
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats football has a game time set for their Nov. 15 home matchup against Arizona. It's a noon kickoff on FOX Sports 1 as Cincinnati tries to keep a "two" out of the loss column in Big 12 play. It's a tough time for Arizona, playing at 10 AM MT.
The Bearcats have a bye week before facing the Wildcats in their second-to-last home game of the 2025 season.
Scott Satterfield's team is licking its wounds after a 45-14 smacking at the hands of Utah.
"We've got a lot to play for," Satterfield said about his team on Saturday. "Everything to play for, quite honestly. This bye week comes at a good time for us. We've got some guys that are dinged up. Hopefully, we can reset mentally and physically."
Brendan Sorsby shares a similar mentality as the team's top player.
"One loss in Big 12 play, three games left," Sorsby said to the media following the loss. "Big time bye week to get back right, then it's onto Arizona because everything is still in front of us. We can go as far as we want to go."
