Cincinnati Bearcats Football Wide Receiver Isaiah Johnson Dives Into Opening Spring Football Days

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats have a new pass-catcher group once again for the football program to roll out this fall, except for one name: Wide receiver Isaiah Johnson.

The 5-10, 184-pound junior is back with the Bearcats for another campaign this fall and flashed some strong signs of being a good starter in the slot wide receiver role this fall. He's played the majority of his 195 snaps in that role last season.

He suited up in all 13 games, catching 14 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Three of his first four catches on the year were for 26-plus yards, including two touchdowns against Northwestern State.

Johnson is one of a few players Scott Satterfield is ready to see pop over the next month of Spring Football.

“It was a great day, it was fun to get out there,” UC head coach Scott Satterfield said to the media on Monday afternoon. “There are a lot of new things happening out there. A new defense, several new coaches, transfers, and high school guys. I thought we had great energy. We practiced at a high level. I saw a lot of really good things out there today.”

It's an onboarding stretch for Cincinnati football throughout this opening week of practice. They have the week off next week for spring break, but the coaches will be poring over the tape while the players rest.

“There’s a lot of teaching going on right now,” Satterfield said. “There are a lot of new players, some new schemes. We’re just trying to teach what we want out of the guys. We’re trying to coach to a standard, and the guys know what the standard is. It’s just doing things right.”

