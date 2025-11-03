Cincinnati Bearcats Football Posts Lowest Pro Football Focus Grade of Season Against Utah
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team dropped their first game in almost two months on Saturday in blowout fashion, and the Pro Football Focus grades reflected the 45-14 drubbing by Utah.
On offense, Evan Tengesdahl (77) led the way as one of just five Bearcats to grade out 65 or better. The other four were Cyrus Allen (72.2), Tawee Walker (68.1), Zion Johnson (67), and Judea Milon (66.4).
On the negative side, Deondre Buford (44.8) continues to start for some reason despite consistently performing poorly week-to-week. The rest of the bottom five went in this order: Manny Covey (45), Joe Cotton (47.8), Isaiah Johnson (52.7), and Jeff Caldwell (54.4).
Brendan Sorsby (season-low 55.2 overall) had the sixth-lowest graded outing in what was his worst game of the season so far. He has plenty of time to pick up the pieces and bounce back against Arizona on Nov. 15.
Flipping to defense, Xavier Williams led the way with a 78.3 overall mark in one of his best games at UC. The rest of the top five were Logan Wilson (75.9), Jalen Hunt (70.1), Jonathan Thompson (65.4), and Jiquan Sanks (64.7).
Jack Dingle (31.1) came down to earth heavily in this game with his worst performance of the season. He's been playing the best football of his career, but not against Utah. The rest of the bottom five went in this order: Mikah Coleman (35.2), Tayden Barnes (49.4), Marquaze Parker (53.6), Antwan Peek Jr. (53.9).
All in all, it was Cincinnati's lowest-graded team performance of the season as they try to rebound against Arizona at home on Nov. 15.
