Cincinnati Bearcats Football Releases Liberty Bowl Depth Chart With Plenty of Changes

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats football team released their unofficial depth chart for next week's Liberty Bowl action on Friday, Jan. 2. A few positions are short of key starters entering the final run for this roster before the transfer portal changes it dramatically.

The keyword is unofficial, as some names listed below may still not end up playing.

"The guys that are out here on this field, obviously, it's a good sign that they're going to be playing and be around," UC head coach Scott Satterfield said last week. "We'll take it day by day with some of these guys. Some were dealing with nagging injuries throughout the season. We'll see how that progresses over the next couple of weeks."

Quarterback obviously has the biggest change with Brendan Sorsby not playing as the top quarterback available on The Athletic's transfer QB rankings. Brady Lichtenberg will start the game, and Samaj Jones is on track to get some snaps as well.

At running back, Tawee Walker is headed to the NFL Draft, so Evan Pryor and Zion Johnson will be the lead backs. Moving to the defensive front, UC won't have Dontay Corleone or Mikah Coleman as two of the three starters in the middle.

Sticking on defense, linebacker is pretty much unchanged if Jake Golday stays on the roster and plays, while safety is gutted without Christian Harrison and Tayden Barnes. CJ Jones is starting next to Antwan Peek Jr., while Daniel James is getting a starting chance at cornerback as Logan Wilson's status remains murky.

Check out the full depth chart below for a game Cincinnati has become a seven-point betting underdog in:

Cincinnati Bearcats Liberty Bowl Depth Chart | Cincinnati Bearcats

